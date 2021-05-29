The community took another step towards normalcy this past Friday as Grayson County High School was able to hold a more traditional graduation for the Class of 2021.
While still held outside in its football stadium to limited attendance to better enable social distancing, GCHS was able to hold one joint gathering for this year’s commencement exercises.
GCHS Principal Josh Baldwin opened the event praising the Class of 2021 for its perseverance through the unprecedented challenges posed to them over their four years in high school.
“I’ve been incredibly impressed with the resiliency that you students have demonstrated, especially over the last 16 months,” Baldwin said. “You have made our school a better place, and I’m sure you’ll make the world a much better place.”
Baldwin then welcomed Class of 2021 President Emma Finch to the stage for her address.
Finch said the past year has taught her and her classmates to take nothing for granted and that, if they want something, they need to make it happen.
She also commended her class for coming together to make light out of all the darkness around them.
“I believe the Class of 2021 can and will accomplish anything,” Finch said.
Following a musical performance, GCHS Senior Counselor Diane Harned then introduced the Class of 2021’s Top 3%: Jacob Conder, Braelyn Hayes, Sydney Logsdon, Eli Helm, Rebekah VanMetre, Miles Hornbeck, Tiffany Clark, Salutatorian Chloe Cox, GCHS Valedictorian Bailey Richardson, and Associate’s Degree Valedictorian Nathan Meredith.
Cox then provided her Salutatory Address in which she discussed the relativity of success and happiness.
She said everyone has his or her own definition of success, and happiness does not have to entail fitting into societal norms.
“Never forget...how important it is to do what’s best for you,” Cox said.
Richardson then provided her Valedictory Address in which she said there is no need to rush to determine one’s passion.
“The notion that you have to have everything figured out right now is completely and utterly false,” she said.
She also echoed Cox’s sentiment that one’s passion does not have to fit into a certain mold, as she shared her own experience with determining she wanted to become a teacher, as opposed to pursuing a more “successful” career such as that of a doctor or a lawyer.
“...The truth of the matter is that numbers and ratings cannot define us,” Richardson said. “Our tombstones won’t read success or failure, but will be engraved by the ones that we love and surrounded by the people that we have impacted. Success is about finding joy, pursuing your passions, and making a positive impact on those around you.”
In closing, Richardson reminded her classmates that they are valued for their internal qualities, not their job title or the number on their paycheck.
Meredith then concluded the speeches with his own Valedictory Address and said that being one of the first two GCHS students to earn an Associate’s Degree prior to graduating from high school is an honor, but he hopes more will follow.
Meredith spoke about the importance of leaving behind a legacy of which one can be proud and of always holding oneself to the highest of standards, while also being true to oneself.
“Always remember never to lose yourself,” he said.
Harned then presented the Class of 2021 to the Grayson County Board of Education before welcoming the graduates to the stage to accept their diplomas.
At the conclusion of the diploma presentations, Class of 2021 Secretary Tiffany Clark and Treasurer Ella Robinson led their classmates in the ceremonial turnings of the class rings and graduation cap tassels, respectively, before the class was finally dismissed by Baldwin.
