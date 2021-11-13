Grayson County High School recently kicked off college application season with the school’s first-ever Family FAFSA Fair. During the event, over 30 students were able to complete their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) on-site, as others learned about the process, which is open to all college applicants.
More than 60 families of seniors attended the event, which also featured representatives from colleges and universities, military branches, as well as local businesses looking to connect with this new workforce generation.
As part of the statewide Kentucky Goes to College campaign, it was deemed a major success.
“We were thrilled with the turnout,” said district Transition Coordinator Brandi Lee, who, along with senior counselor Diane Harned, initiated the event.
Completing the FAFSA is one of the most important steps students and their families can take to pay for college, since schools use it to determine eligibility for federal, state and institutional aid, including grants and scholarships.
— Submitted
