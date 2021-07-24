GCHS FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) capped off an extremely successful year with individual and chapter awards on the national stage during the organization’s National Leadership Conference in Nashville earlier this month.
The Chapter earned the National FCCLA Public Relations Award, which recognizes chapters that have excelled in planning and implementing an exemplary public relations campaign to increase public awareness of FCCLA and Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education. It also includes a monetary chapter award.
The GCHS project was titled “FCCLA in the KNOW,” a year in review, and was based on collaborative efforts with the school district communications arm, GCHS yearbook and website director, FRYSC, K105 radio, and a new chapter website design by graduating senior Gracyn Cook. Only one chapter in the nation is awarded this honor each year.
Individual honors included Jordan Grant, who earned 2nd Place in the Virtual Knowledge Matters Fashion Challenge and a $500 award.
Gracyn Cook earned the Omni Hospitality Scholarship of $1,000.
STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events give competitors the opportunity for recognition of achievement in chapter or individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation. These results included:
• Gold — Chloe Cox, Job Interview; Gracyn Cook, Chapter Website; Isaac Dowell, Food Innovations; Shayla Parks, Career Investigation.
• Silver — Hollie Hagan, Focus on Children; Sydney Lindsey, Nutrition & Wellness.
• Bronze — Audrey Overstreet and Gary Mercer, Chapter in Review; Braelyn Hayes, Baking and Pastry; Mary Kerr, Event Management.
STAR events are held at the regional, state and then national level. These students had already earned either regional (1st) and state (1st or 2nd) placement to advance to nationals.
In addition, Erika Khan and Shayla Parks signed on stage as they committed to Western Kentucky University’s FCS Education program this fall.
— Submitted
