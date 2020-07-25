An all-new virtual format was no obstacle to GCHS FCCLA members who took to the stage for a powerful showing at the recent FCCLA Virtual National Leadership Conference.
Members have also achieved at the Regional and State levels this year, as adaptability to very different circumstances became key to accomplishing their goals.
Award winners and 2020-21 Officers across the board include:
Region 5 Officers: Shayla Parks, VP of Community Service; Abby Smith, VP of Competitive Events
KY State Officer: Gracyn Cook, Vice President of Individual Programs
KY State Winners: Shayla Parks, Public Policy Advocate, 1st Place; Austin Hack, Chapter in Review Portfolio, 3rd Place; Isaac Dowell, Food Innovations, 3rd Place.
National Winners: Shayla Parks, Public Policy Advocate — Gold.
National Power of One Winners (participants set and accomplish short term goals within five life units including personal growth, career, relationships, leadership and FCCLA advocacy.) — Peyton Russell, Mary Kerr, Abigail Smith, Airrieonna Perrin, Josie Decker, Isaac Dowell, CJ Terven, Brittany Hamby, Austin Hack, Audrey Overstreet, and Andrea Smith
State Degree (similar to Power of One, an immersive goal setting and attainment project over 1 — 2 years with documentation and proof of completion.) — Gracyn Cook
FCCLA sponsor Cody Mooneyhan was also recognized with the Educated Adviser Award, one of only two recipients nationwide.
— Submitted
