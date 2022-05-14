Grayson County High School juniors Colton Glenn, Dawson Gorby, William Keiran, Luke Milliner, Jake Rogers, and Sierra Secora have been selected to attend the prestigious Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program this summer. In addition, Blaine Aubrey and Hannah Morales have been selected as alternates.
GSP is a residential program for outstanding Kentucky high school students who are rising seniors. The program originated in 1983 as a result of Kentucky leaders’ concern that the state’s “best and brightest” were leaving the Commonwealth to pursue educational and career opportunities elsewhere without fully understanding the potential of their talents at home.
Students selected must be nominated by their high schools and then compete on a statewide level. Only 1,020 are selected from all applicants. This year’s sessions will be held on the campuses of Centre College, Bellarmine and Morehead universities.
— Submitted
