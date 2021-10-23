A group of Grayson County High School students have proposed a creative solution to holding the 2022 prom amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a presentation to the Leitchfield City Council during its regular meeting Monday night, the GCHS Class of 2022 officers — consisting of President Katie Skaggs, Vice President Ellie Evans, Treasurer Kaylee House, Secretary Faith Tilford, and Reporter Kennedy Davis — proposed holding prom outdoors on Leitchfield’s Public Square.
Doing so, the students said, would permit social distancing for a COVID-safe experience.
According to House, this year’s prom theme will be “Golden Gala,” and students wish to hold prom on Saturday, April 23 from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. on the square with parking at The Cecilian Bank, Breckinridge Grayson Head Start, and First Baptist Church.
Students also plan to invite vendors to set up, as well as accept community donations for food, and have 10 to 15 chaperones for the event.
In order to prepare for the event, students requested that the square be closed at 4 p.m. on April 23.
Evans said chaperones would monitor entrances and exits to the prom to keep track of attendees, the DJ would be located down East Main Street, and tables would be spread out throughout the middle of the square.
According to Davis, clean-up would begin around 11:10 p.m. and take about one-to-two hours to complete.
Davis said the hope is to have the square reopened by around 1:30 a.m.
“We hope to make this the start of a new Grayson County tradition,” Skaggs said.
Mayor Rick Embry said he was in favor of having prom be on East Main Street only because it can be closed without state approval, and, as it has been the location of several East Main Markets, the street has facilities students would need to hold the event there.
City Councilman Billy Dallas said he felt the background of the square would be more appealing for prom than the background of East Main Street.
Councilmen Clayton Miller and Carl “Moon” Smith said they both were in favor of the proposal, while Councilman Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell said he would prefer prom be on East Main Street only, though he could see the advantage of having prom throughout the entire square to allow for more space.
City Councilwoman Jessica Embry said she thinks the students’ proposal is a great idea, and, with the event being held on a Saturday evening, she does not believe traffic will be an issue if the square is closed entirely.
Dallas said that while the city is pushing the effort to hold events on East Main Street, he thinks prom would be a good exception to that rule and the students could make the square look beautiful for the event. He also feels that the new location could encourage more attendance.
At the conclusion of the presentation, the city council voted to request state approval to close Leitchfield Public Square on April 23, as well as a back-up date (likely a day in May), and to provide a police presence and trash cans for the prom.
Davis said students have two back-up prom locations provided the square cannot be closed for the event: the GCHS gym or parking lot.
In other business:
- Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson read a summary of the city’s code enforcement ordinance, which served as the first reading of the ordinance establishing a three-member Leitchfield code enforcement board. The members of the board are expected to be sworn in at the second reading, which will be held at 5 p.m. the day of the next regular Leitchfield City Council meeting.
The city council approved a proclamation naming the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1 Manufacturing Week in Grayson County.
