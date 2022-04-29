Four Grayson County High School musicians have been selected for the prestigious and highly-competitive Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA).
Junior Michell Lynch and sophomore Bethany Ray (both of whom will attend for violin) and juniors Dawson Gorby and Jacob VanMetre (both of whom will attend for vocal performance) are set to join talented high schoolers from across the state for the three-week residential program at the University of Kentucky this summer.
Each spring, rising juniors and seniors audition for the program, which offers wide opportunities to grow artistically as they learn from professionals and guest artists in their area. Selected applicants are divided into nine different art forms (disciplines), including dance, acting, instrumental and vocal music, creative writing, architecture, or visual art.
The program is free for students to attend, and most universities in the state — and several in other states — offer scholarships to GSA alumni.
