GCHS incoming senior Gracyn Cook has been selected to serve on the Kentucky FCCLA Executive Council as Vice President of Individual Programs for the 2020-21 school year.
Cook’s journey to state office holder began with an application process highlighting school, community and FCCLA activities, and a regional runoff. During this year’s virtual State Leadership Conference, the process continued with a presentation, a series of interviews, and a test to make it to the Top Ten, followed by a final interview with the nominating committee.
In her role as VP of Programs, Cook will be responsible for grading the Power of One and degree applications for members across the state.
Power of One helps members to find and use their personal power, as they set their own goals and work to achieve them. Along the way, they learn skills that will help them now and in the future with school, friends and family, and on the job.
FCCLA degree programs help students develop personal and professional traits that will prepare them for life and leadership at school, home, and their community.
FCCLA advisor Cody Mooneyhan noted that Cook’s selection also made GCHS history as the first time for the school to have back-to-back state officers. Erika Khan served as state VP of Membership during the 2019-20 school year.
(0) comments
