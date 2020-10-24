GCHS student receives EIFTC scholarship 1

Mallory O’Neal, EIFTC 2020-21 scholarship recipient, second from left, accepts her scholarship from Terry Meade, EIFTC chair and HR manager at Mouser Cabinetry, far left; Tameka Jackson, EIFTC secretary and AVP-personal career development officer at The Cecilian Bank, second from right; and Mike Hazzard, dean of Workforce Solutions and Technical Programs at ECTC, far right.

 Courtesy photo

Each year the Elizabethtown-Hardin County Industrial Foundation Training Consortium (EIFTC) awards a scholarship to a recipient whose parent or legal guardian is employed by one of the EIFTC member companies.

This year’s 2020-21 Scholarship was awarded to Mallory Kaye O’Neal, of Grayson County, whose mother works for member company, The Cecilian Bank.

O’Neal is a Grayson County High School student. She was the president of her graduating class, and is currently enrolled in Elizabethtown Community and Technical College for pre-pharmacy with plans to join the University of Kentucky’s Pharmacy program next year.

EIFTC is a collaboration of the Hardin County Facility Managers Association and ECTC. The consortium’s primary purpose is to provide customized training programs when and where it’s most convenient for businesses and their employees. An array of training from specific technical training, to leadership and communication skills, to computer skills and technology.

The EIFTC allows member companies to take advantage of local training solutions at a reduced rate and also provides invaluable network opportunities. Companies interested in learning more about the consortium, should contact Workforce Solutions at 270-706-8700.

— Submitted

