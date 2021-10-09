GCHS Football Alumni Association hosted its third annual “Help the Cougars’ Tackle Hunger” food drive in support of Grayson County Alliance’s food pantry.
GCHS Class of 1983 was again the primary organizer of this year’s drive with classmates Deb Gatto, Sherry Sebastian, Frankie Carroll, Jill Blankenship, and Larry Kopp taking the lead. Partnering with countywide businesses, churches, and even the student body at GCHS, produced outstanding results.
With a tremendous push from Farmer’s Feed Mill Restaurant, Clarkson Baptist Church, Grayson County High School, the Tri-Parish Catholic Churches, St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Restoration Place, The Vape Shop, Western Kentucky Car Club, and Bluegrass Land Title, this year’s drive surpassed last year’s record setting efforts.
The month-long campaign resulted in direct monetary donations of $2,205 to GC Alliance — 3,333 total pounds of canned/food products — that will provide 14,954 total meals. Our GCHS student body gave the largest donation of 1,599 pounds.
To put it in perspective, last year’s food drive accounted for $2,000 in monetary donations resulting in 1,621 total pounds producing 6,740 meals. The 2021 Tackle Hunger campaign will make a huge impact in the fight for the 1 in 5 hungry in Grayson County. Thanks to all who participated and to everyone who supported this cause.
If still interested with contributing, financial donations to GC Alliance are ongoing and can be made online through a secured link at https://gc-alliance.com/donate.
— Submitted
