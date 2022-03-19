GCHS Football Alumni Association (GCHSFAA) recently conducted a raffle of an autographed basketball of University of Kentucky’s Men’s Basketball coach John Calipari.
The raffle was conducted over a six-game period starting on Nov 30 and ending on Feb 18. Proceeds from the raffle are in support of their annual scholarship and to support the current Cougar Football program and their Boosters.
GCHSFAA raised $1,490 during the six games and the lucky winner was Charles Higdon.
Since its inception in 2018, GCHSFAA have proudly awarded two $500 scholarships, to two graduating Cougar football players, donated $1,000 to the Cougar Football Boosters, and donated $500 to the Graves County Football program in support of its Tornado Relief Fund.
GCHSFAA is a 501©3 non-profit organization established in 2018. The mission of the GCHSFAA is to develop and maintain a close relationship between its alumni, Grayson County High School, the current football program, and community, for their mutual benefit.
Additionally, each year, the GCHS Football Alumni Association awards a $500 scholarship to a member of the GCHS Football team (player or student staff member) who plans to continue their education through an undergraduate degree program or certification from an accredited college, university, or technology school.
— Submitted
