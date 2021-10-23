Grayson County Middle School has placed among the top 30% of middle schools in the state of Kentucky, making it a Best Middle School in the recent U.S. News & World Report Rankings.
This was the publication’s first-ever ranking of public middle schools.
Schools were assessed on their share of students who were proficient or above in mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments. Half the formula was the results themselves; the other half was the results in the context of socioeconomic demographics.
In other words, the top-ranked schools are all high achieving and are succeeding in educating all their students.
The report is available at: https://www.usnews.com/education/k12/kentucky/badge-eligible-school-263284.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.