Twenty three students in Grayson County Schools will have the opportunity to “re-do” the past school year next year when they take part in a supplemental school year after the Grayson County School Board’s recent approval of the program.
Senate Bill 128, which was signed into Kentucky law this spring, created the Supplemental School Year Program (SSYP), which allows students in grades kindergarten through 12 during 2020-2021 to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental school year.
According to Grayson County Schools (GCS), the “intent of the bill is for students to re-take or supplement courses previously taken during the 2020-2021 school year, not to simply gain an additional year to explore new coursework.”
Students taking part in the program will be required to attend the summer Elevate program and work with their schools to create individualized plans for each student, according to GCS Public Information Officer Caryn Lewis.
Grayson County High School had the highest number of students requesting to take part in the program with eight.
In addition, three Grayson County Middle School students, four Wilkey Elementary students, two Lawler Elementary students, and six Caneyville Elementary students received approval to participate in the supplemental school year program.
Per the bill, the school board had the option to either approve all requests for a supplemental school year or none of them.
Seniors during the 2020-2021 school year will not be able to improve their GPA or class-standing by taking part in the SSYP. They must audit either the classes in which they were previously enrolled or a supplemental course.
Students in 11th grade or below in the 2020-2021 school year cannot earn credit for the same Kentucky Academic Standards (state required credits) more than once, and the grade these students participating in the program receive during their second time taking a course will be their final grade, even if their previous grade was higher.
In regards to athletic eligibility for students taking part in the SSYP, GCS said that all KHSAA rules will apply, and any students, no matter what grade level, using the SSYP year will not be able to play a sport during their senior year if they are 19 years old on Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.