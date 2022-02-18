Grayson County Schools (GCS) announced late last week that it has lifted the majority of its mask mandates.
In a statement on graysoncountyschools.com, district officials said that, effective Friday, Feb. 11, GCS would recommend but not require that masks be worn inside its buildings.
There are some exceptions, however.
In the same update, GCS said that, based on federal and/or Kentucky Department of Public Health recommendations, masks will continue to be required on buses by federal Public Health Order (currently expiring mid-March 2022); for those who return from a five-day isolation (a well-fitting mask should be worn for an additional five days upon return or the individual should isolate for 10 full days if unable to wear a mask); and/or for those who have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case (those exposed are required to wear a mask for a full 10 days from the last exposure).
“Our district has thankfully seen a marked decrease in COVID numbers over the past weeks and these continue to decline,” the statement reads. “Our community health climate is improving, as well. Vaccinations are readily available for the majority of age groups, including our student population.
“As always, we will continue to monitor both the school and local community health climate and revisit this decision if necessary.”
For up to date information related to Grayson County Schools’ response to COVID-19, visit graysoncountyky.sites.thrillshare.com/page/reconnect-2021-22.
