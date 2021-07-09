Grayson County Schools was awarded a $14,000 grant from the WHAS Crusade for Children that will bring new technology into special needs classrooms.
The district requested the funding to bring updated Chromebooks to high school self-contained and resource classrooms.
Grayson County Schools Public Information Officer Caryn Lewis said the COVID-19 pandemic made access to individual technology devices an imperative, whether students were on a strictly virtual or hybrid learning path.
Officials found that students thrived with the options provided by personal access, and the district wants to keep that growing with the return to a more normalized classroom setting in the upcoming school year.
Individual Chromebook access will allow students to participate with their classroom virtually, even when absent. For those in the classroom, teachers can more precisely differentiate content comprehension and completion. The technology has even brought out students’ more social side as they often share personal thoughts while engaging in lessons.
District Special Education Director Monica Heavrin noted that individual access helps students grow many of the skills vital to transitioning into adulthood and the workplace, a requirement for schools in the state of Kentucky.
“With the right tools in hand, the gap lessens between them and their peers, which is our highest goal,” she said. “As students are required to do more and more online — which seems to be the way the world is going — and with access to individual Chromebooks to complete day to day tasks, they will be better prepared to step out into that world.”
100% of the $5.1 million collected during this year’s WHAS Crusade for Children was awarded in the form of 225 grants to help make life better for children with special needs in Kentucky and Indiana.
Crusade grant award notifications were sent out June 28 to let the agencies, schools, and hospitals know their grant requests will be funded from the $5,100,000 collected during the 68th WHAS Crusade for Children telethon. The 30-hour broadcast aired on WHAS-11 television, 840WHAS radio, WBNA-21, WBKO-13 and worldwide on WHAS11.com and Facebook during the weekend of June 5-6.
“Thanks to the tremendous support of the community, we are so excited Crusade 68 raised $5,100,000 which will be awarded in 225 grants this year,” said WHAS Crusade for Children President & CEO Dawn Lee. “With over $11 million in requests, the board of ministers, rabbis, and priests who make the funding allocations had some difficult decisions. Their job was made even tougher these past two years because the pandemic has created needs they want to fully fund. They did a great job selecting terrific projects and programs that will make life better for children with special needs across Kentucky and southern Indiana, ranging from small communication devices to large capital projects.”
To view a complete list of all groups that made donations during the 68th annual Crusade, go to WHASCrusade.org, where donations can still be made securely. Tax-deductible contributions can also be mailed anytime to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
