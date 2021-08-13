In lieu of Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order issued this week in which he required masks to be worn in all Kentucky schools and child care settings, Grayson County Schools on Wednesday implemented its own mask mandate for all students and staff.
The school district announced the mandate on its website Tuesday evening:
“In order to comply with Gov. Beshear’s executive order, all students and staff will be required to wear a mask at school while indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” the statement read. “This is effective Wednesday, Aug. 11 and applies to anyone age 2 and over unless medically or otherwise exempt. Masks are also required on school buses by CDC Public Health Order.”
In a press release issued Tuesday, Beshear said the order, which was put into effect for 30 days as of Tuesday at 4 p.m. (subject to renewal), was in response to the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant and recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
Per the order, all individuals (all teachers, staff, students, and visitors) must cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when indoors in all public and private preschool, Head Start, elementary, middle and high schools (preschool through grade 12) in Kentucky, including but not limited to inside of vehicles used for transportation, such as school buses, regardless of vaccination status; and all staff, visitors, and children ages 2 and older who are able to wear a face covering must cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when indoors in all child care settings in Kentucky, regardless of vaccination status.
“We are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen during COVID right now,” said Beshear. “This move is supported by medical organizations, local health department leaders, businesses and education leaders. It is also supported by the Kentucky Chamber, representing 3,800 member businesses across the commonwealth. This is a united front of saving lives, keeping our kids in school, and keeping our economy and workforce going.”
The order includes exemptions, which may be read online at governor.ky.gov/attachments/20210810_Executive-Order_2021-585_Schools-Childcare.pdf.
As of Wednesday, the Grayson County Health Department reported that 183 individuals were isolated with active cases of COVID-19, and three of those individuals were hospitalized. Between Monday and Wednesday of this week, 65 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Grayson County.
To date, there have been 58 verified deaths in Grayson County as a result of COVID-19.
Additionally, as of Wednesday, 41.22% of Grayson County’s population (approximately 10,791 county residents) had received a COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information about COVID-19 in Grayson County, visit graysonhealthcenter.com/virus.
