Grayson County Schools will resume its A/B hybrid in-person schedule for students beginning Monday, March 1.
This schedule will run from March 1 until spring break (April 5-9) and include alternating Fridays for A group and B group students.
Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson announced the return to the A/B hybrid schedule in a letter issued Tuesday.
“Throughout the month we will begin a transition to bring in additional students for additional days, in a manner that is safe for everyone, and following Healthy at School and CDC guidelines,” Robinson said in the letter.
According to Robinson, elementary schools will use a phased-in approach by grade level and/or specific needs, a process that, he says, will “look a bit different at each school and may begin as early as the week of March 1 for some groups of students.”
Grayson County Middle School and Grayson County High School will remain on the A/B alternating Fridays schedule during this time, but will also begin phasing in smaller, targeted groups of students for additional days. This is due to both larger student numbers at each school and less available space to distance effectively, said Robinson.
“Schools have already been reaching out to families regarding specific schedule changes for some students,” Robinson said. “They will continue to communicate directly with families regarding when they may be able to bring in your child for additional days.”
Robinson noted that these plans do not affect students who selected the virtual option for the 2020-2021 school year. Parents or guardians who wish to change their child’s attendance option are encouraged to contact their child’s school.
School officials are also encouraging parents and guardians to continue to check their children for symptoms of COVID-19 before sending them to school and to report all positive cases of COVID-19 to their school.
Students who are exhibiting symptoms, awaiting test results, or have had a known exposure to a positive COVID-19 case should not be sent to school, Robinson said.
“Let’s all keep following health precautions — mask up, wash up, and social distance — as we work to return our kids to the classroom in upcoming weeks, and also keep our community healthy,” said Robinson. “As always, thank you for your patience, flexibility, and support. Stay well, stay positive.”
The district’s announcement followed an executive order issued by Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday in which he recommends that all school districts, including private schools, offer or expand some form of in-person instructional opportunities beginning March 1.
A press release from Beshear’s office states that, if district personnel have not yet finished their vaccine series as of March 1, the executive order recommends some form of in-person instruction begin seven days after they have received their second vaccination.
“What we foresaw is that the safest way to expand in-person opportunities is to vaccinate all of our school personnel,” said Beshear. “Since then, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others have moved that way and other states have followed our lead.”
