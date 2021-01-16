The Grayson County School Board voted Thursday night to set the 2021-2022 school year calendar.
Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson recommended that, of the choices presented in December, the school board approve Option B, which was the more traditional option and also received the most votes in the district’s surveys.
Option B starts the school year for students on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021; includes an entire week off for Thanksgiving (because there will be no Election Day in 2021) and two weeks off for Christmas (the week before and the week of Christmas); and ends the year with the last day of school for students on May 18, 2022. Fall Break remained the same in all calendar options.
After discussion, the school board voted to approve Option B, per Robinson’s recommendation.
In other business, the school board:
- Elected its officers for 2021. Carolyn Thomason will serve as Chairperson, and Anna Majors will serve as Vice Chairperson; while Robinson was appointed School Board Secretary, and Finance Officer Erin Embry was appointed School Board Treasurer.
- Was informed by Robinson that the Grayson County Health Department expects to begin vaccinating Grayson County Schools employees for COVID-19 starting next week.
