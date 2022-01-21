The Grayson County School Board voted to set the district’s 2022-2023 school year calendar at its January meeting.
Following the board’s vote last Thursday night, the first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 8, and students’ last day will be Monday, May 22, 2023.
The calendar also sets Oct. 3-7, Dec. 19-Dec. 30, and April 3-7, 2023 as breaks.
The top two options for the next school year’s calendar, as chosen by the district’s recent calendar survey, were presented to the board during its December meeting.
Of the 1,084 responses to the survey, Option B, which would have set Aug. 3 as the first day of school for students and May 19, 2023 as the last day of school for students, was the top vote-getter by one vote.
However, Superintendent Doug Robinson recommended Option A with the Aug. 8 start date to allow the district more time to finish projects, and the board voted to approve Robinson’s recommendation.
A PDF of the approved 2022-23 school year calendar can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3A6nJ8n.
In other business, the school board voted to name Carolyn Thomason chairperson, Anna Majors vice chairperson, Robinson secretary, and Finance Officer Erin Embry treasurer of the school board for 2022.
The same individuals were also elected to the same offices for the Grayson County Schools District Finance Corporation.
