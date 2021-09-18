In light of the Kentucky General Assembly’s recent repeal of Gov. Andy Beshear’s statewide mask mandate for schools, the decision of whether to continue to require them was then placed on individual school districts, and, this week, Grayson County Schools opted to continue to require masks for the time being.
“With the passage of Senate Bill 1 last week, the statewide mask mandate was eliminated and school districts given decision-making authority based on local health conditions,” said Superintendent Doug Robinson in a statement. “Grayson County is currently firmly in red on the state incidence map. We are also, both alarmingly and sadly, one of the top 10 counties in the nation for COVID-19 infection.
“Grayson County Schools will continue to require facial coverings for all students, staff, and visitors inside our school buildings unless otherwise exempt (ex.: cannot wear a mask due to disability), regardless of vaccination status. This, along with a multi-layered prevention approach including social distancing, and hand hygiene, follows current guidance from the Kentucky Department of Public Health, CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics. Masks are also required on school buses by public health order of the CDC.”
In Grayson County Schools’ (GCS) COVID-19 Operations Plan, which was adopted Tuesday afternoon during a special called meeting of the Grayson County School Board, the district details the measures it will take to accomplish its “primary goal for the 2021-22 school year,” which is “to provide a full-week, in-person learning environment for all students and staff in the safest possible manner.”
In addition to the mask requirement, the plan also addresses quarantines and states that, at this time, students will be required to quarantine only if they are deemed to have been less than 3 feet from an identified positive case of COVID-19 for the cumulative 15 minutes in a 24-hour period or were unmasked during an exposure of 6 feet or less for the cumulative time of 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.
Students who have been 3 feet or greater in distance from an identified positive will not be quarantined if both the positive individual and the student were wearing properly fitting masks.
Unvaccinated students, teachers, or staff who are identified as close contacts should be instructed to self-quarantine regardless of whether the exposure occurred within or outside of the school setting.
The quarantine may be discontinued when the local public health department determines the individual is safe to be around others; on day eight if the individual is symptom-free and receives a negative COVID-19 test on day seven after the last date of exposure to the case; or after day 10 without testing if the individual is symptom-free.
Fully-vaccinated persons (those for whom 14 days have passed since receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine) do not need to quarantine following an exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID-19 if they are not experiencing symptoms, but they are recommended to be tested three-to-five days after an exposure.
The district will also practice physical distancing “to the greatest extent feasible, to further reduce exposure and potential quarantines,” the plan states. In settings where distancing may not be possible, contact tracing with potential close contact quarantines will continue.
The school district’s COVID-19 Operations Plan states that students who are quarantined will participate in remote learning, and these absences will be excused.
Robinson said the school district continues to track positive cases of COVID-19, along with quarantines, and noted that a COVID dashboard has been posted on the Reconnect page of the district’s website, graysoncountyschools.com.
GCS is also asking students and staff to engage in daily symptom screenings before leaving home, and advises any individual with a temperature greater than 100.4 and/or is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or living in a household with someone exhibiting symptoms to stay home and complete remote learning.
The district states it is also exploring a relationship with a testing provider to determine if a voluntary “Test to Stay” program is a viable option as an alternative to quarantines. If implemented, this program would offer students and staff the option of voluntarily taking a rapid antigen COVID-19 test each morning for five consecutive days in order to potentially eliminate the need to quarantine. Those who choose to participate in this voluntary program and test negative would be permitted to attend school/work that day.
Regarding non-traditional instruction (NTI) days, the General Assembly provides public school districts up to 10 NTI days annually, which, according to GCS’ plan, can “only be utilized when the district closes all schools in the district, and, prior to COVID-19, were primarily reserved for weather-related or other emergency days. NTI days can be utilized for COVID-19-related reasons if the district needs to close all schools. An NTI decision will be communicated clearly to all students, parents/guardians, staff, and community members through a variety of channels.”
Finally, in regards to remote learning, the General Assembly has provided school districts with up to 20 COVID-19-related remote learning days for the 2021-22 school year at the classroom, grade, or school level, and the district’s COVID Operations Plan authorizes the superintendent to temporarily assign students to remote instruction in order to alleviate student and staff absences due to COVID-19.
On designated remote learning days, students may utilize the Google Classroom platform to complete school work and may be asked to participate in Google Meets with teachers and classmates.
The superintendent has the authority to amend this plan at any time based upon local health conditions.
“Every decision we make may not be popular, it may not be perfect, but we do make every decision based on what we believe is best for our students, staff, and community,” Robinson said. “We believe continued universal masking — for the foreseeable future — will help us keep our kids safe and learning in person, which is our primary goal, and something we can all get behind.
“We will revisit these decisions as our community health climate hopefully improves, and communicate any changes through all our regular channels. Please confirm with your school that your contact information is correct to ensure that you receive messages from the district and your school(s).”
To stay up to date with Grayson County Schools and its response to COVID-19, visit graysoncountyschools.com.
In other district news:
The school board voted last Thursday to set Grayson County Schools’ 2022 property tax rates and keep them the same as last year. A 52.6% rate will be levied on both real estate and personal property; a 46.3% rate will be levied on motor vehicles; and a 3% utility tax will be levied, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.