Grayson County Schools discussed the 2020-2021 school year’s state assessment scores during this month’s regular Grayson County School Board meeting, and officials explained why this year’s results will not be compared to those from previous years.
Grayson County Schools (GCS) Elementary Instructional Supervisor Carla Purcell said that the last year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic created unique and challenging learning experiences for the district and, ultimately, a learning lapse for students.
With the school setting fluctuating from fully virtual to a hybrid format to all students in schools, as well as limited participation from some students and a modified curriculum, the district could not teach a full curriculum, according to Purcell.
Additionally, last year’s K-Prep assessment test was “cut in half” to comply with the federal Department of Education — taking an hour to complete instead of the traditional two hours — and was shifted to an online test where previously it was fully done by pencil and paper, Purcell said.
“For all those reasons, we’re not comparing this year’s data to previous year’s,” she said.
At the elementary school level (3rd, 4th, and 5th grades), of the students enrolled, 98% or higher participated in the assessment, Purcell said, adding that, while GCS’s elementary school students were behind where officials would want them to be if they had been in a regular curriculum, they were still above the state average.
School Board member Brett Abney noted that, while the elementary school students’ math and science scores were both above the state level, they were also “considerably lower.”
Purcell said that, in response to this, GCS has purchased a new science curriculum, as well as a new social studies curriculum (despite social studies’ not being tested last year) for the elementary schools.
“We really fared better than the state average,” she said.
GCS Secondary Instructional Supervisor Stacy Decker then discussed the middle and high schools’ test results.
Decker said Grayson County Middle School (GCMS) had a good participation rate as well, and, while Grayson County High School’s (GCHS) participation rate was lower than those of the elementary schools and GCMS, it was good regionally.
She said that last year’s K-Prep scores for the secondary schools were comparable to the state or within a few points of the state average, but noted that GCHS’s proficient/distinguished writing scores were nearly 20 points above the state average.
As for GCHS’s ACT scores, Decker said the high school was within a point of the state in every area and comparable to previous years.
“We didn’t really see any drop from last year at all,” she said.
GCHS’s four- and five-year graduation rates were both over the state average, as well, Decker said.
GCHS’s four-year graduation rate was 91.4% compared to the state’s rate of 90%, and the high school’s five-year graduation rate was 93.1% compared to the state’s rate of 92.3%.
Abney asked whether there was any correlation between math and science scores as children age because Grayson County’s scores in those areas seemed to be lower later in students’ school careers.
Purcell said these subjects become much more abstract at the high school level, and noted that every student has a gap in what they could have and should have been.
She said the district’s goal now is to make up ground with each student group.
“We’re going to be working on acceleration,” Purcell said.
Complete district and school results can be viewed online at kyschoolreportcard.com.
In other business, the school board accepted bids to have the bleachers and press box replaced at the GCHS football field.
The two low bids for this work that were accepted at the meeting were from T & T Construction ($295,871) and Toadvine Enterprises ($559,283).
GCS Superintendent Doug Robinson said a timeline for the work has not yet been set, but he was recently informed that the bleachers cannot be delivered until next May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.