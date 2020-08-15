In light of recent state recommendations regarding the upcoming school year, all students in Grayson County Schools will begin the year on either non-traditional instruction or virtual learning on Aug. 24.
The decision follows Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to Kentucky schools to delay the start of in-person classes until Sept. 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During their regular meeting on Thursday evening, the members of the Grayson County School Board voted to approve amending the 2020-2021 school calendar to show all students starting the year with NTI and virtual learning on Aug. 24, as opposed to the originally planned A/B schedule in which some students would have returned for in-person classes.
GCS Instructional Supervisor for Elementary/DAC Carla Purcell said that, since no students will be participating in in-person classes at the start of the year, all elementary school students will use the same educational program, Odysseyware, regardless of whether they were registered for all virtual learning or the combination of NTI and in-person classes.
With that said, Purcell noted that students in kindergarten through second grade will utilize a different platform for math, Zearn, which, she said, falls in line with the district’s plans for this subject in those grades.
Additionally, Stacy Decker, instructional supervisor for secondary education, said Grayson County Middle School and Grayson County High School students will utilize Edgenuity, as well as Google Classroom.
“It’s not going to be as good as they would get in the classroom, but it will offer new instruction and keep them moving forward,” Purcell said.
Grayson County Schools will continue to work with families on a case-by-case basis related to the remote learning.
Purcell said that, if the district finds that a student has not participated for three or more days, officials will make a concentrated effort to contact the child as well as his or her parents or guardians.
Officials recommend that students at the elementary school level work one to two hours per day; students at the middle school level work two to three hours per day; and students at the high school level work three to four hours per day.
Purcell said that the programs will be set up to provide an appropriate amount of work, but students will have the option of working ahead should they wish to do so. Provided the schools are able to commence with in-person classes later on, students who have been signed up for in-person classes will pick up where they left off with their virtual learning.
However, the schools will work to make exceptions for families who need them, officials said.
For example, in the case of younger children who will have to be in childcare during the week while their parents are at work, if their parents inform the schools that the weekends would be a more appropriate time for their children to do their school work, the district will work to accommodate this, Purcell said.
School Board member Brett Abney commended the district for its hard work in preparing for the coming year, but said his biggest concern about virtual learning and NTI relates to the children who will go hungry or potentially be mistreated while away from school.
In other business:
Grayson County School Board Chair Carolyn Thomason said the board will hold a special meeting on Aug. 27 at 8 a.m. to discuss the schools’ tax rate. Superintendent Doug Robinson said Grayson County Schools intends to keep its tax rate the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.