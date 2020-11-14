Grayson County Schools announced on Thursday evening that it will continue non-traditional instruction (NTI) through Thanksgiving Break.
The announcement follows the continued rise in Grayson County COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, the county’s number of active cases had risen to 95, with 12 of those patients hospitalized.
To date 20 Grayson County residents have died from COVID-19; though some of these deaths remain under review by the state, according to Grayson County Health Department officials.
Since the start of the pandemic, 700 Grayson County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson issued a letter Thursday evening addressing the school district’s decision regarding NTI. It reads as follows:
To Our Families and Community:
As our community continues to experience an upward trend in COVID-19 cases, our schools continue to experience growing numbers of quarantined students and staff. Both impact our ability to provide a quality in-person educational experience in a safe environment. As a result, Grayson County Schools will remain on NTI through November 24, which is the day before Thanksgiving Break (Nov. 25-27). We are hopeful that students will be able to return to in person on November 30, and will continue to monitor public health conditions with an update Thanksgiving weekend.
We appreciate the tremendous efforts made by our schools, staff, and students to follow all public health guidelines. We appreciate the support of our families, as well as the vote of confidence from our local Health Department on our efforts to maintain a safe environment for all. In turn, we support their vital work in leading our community through this ever-changing public health climate.
We have the ability to control many factors within the walls of our buildings. Our schools, however, do not exist in a vacuum. As the virus spreads more aggressively in our community, it affects all of us. There are limited resources available to reverse our current course, return our community to health, and our kids to the classroom. Our individual and collective actions will determine the speed at which these will be able to occur.
We are all on the same team and can each do our part to help stem the current trend by following best practices, especially as we head into the holiday season:
Wear a face covering in public.
Avoid large crowds and gatherings.
Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart).
Wash hands and surfaces frequently.
Monitor symptoms and seek medical attention if needed.
Let’s work together for our community’s health, and for a safe return to the classroom for our kids.
Doug Robinson
Superintendent
To stay up to date on Grayson County Schools’ COVID-19 reporting, visit graysoncountyschools.com and click on the link labeled “COVID REPORTING.”
