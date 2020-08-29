The Grayson County school district decided this week to keep its tax rates the same in 2020 as they were last year.
During a special called meeting on Thursday morning, the Grayson County School Board was presented the 2020-2021 fiscal year’s recommended tax rates.
Grayson County Schools Director of Finance Erin Embry said that, for 2020, the district recommends keeping the same tax rates as last year as a compromise between not taking a 4% revenue increase and not taking a step backward.
The school board voted to keep the same tax rates as last year based on Embry’s recommendation, and Grayson County Schools’ 2020-2021 tax rates will be as follows:
Real Estate and Personal Property — 52.6
Motor Vehicle — 46.3
Utility Tax — 3%
The Real Estate and Personal Property tax rates equate to 52.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, and the Motor Vehicle tax rate equates to 46.3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Embry also noted that the motor vehicle and utility tax rates never change.
