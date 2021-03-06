Grayson County Schools announced Thursday evening that in-person students in all of the district’s schools will return to a full, five-day school week beginning March 22.
A transition began at elementary schools this week and will continue through March 22, at which point Grayson County Middle School and Grayson County High School will also return full-time. Students who wish to remain on or transfer to the virtual option may do so, officials said.
In a letter to Grayson County families issued Thursday night, GCS Superintendent Doug Robinson announced the return to a full, in-person school week.
“It’s been a long road, but with a vastly improved community health climate, updated CDC reopening guidelines, and our second round of staff vaccines now completed, we’re looking at the hope of a somewhat more ‘normal’ school year moving forward,” said Robinson.
According to Robinson, the schools will continue to follow the Healthy at School and CDC guidelines district wide, including daily health screenings, mask wearing, frequent hand washing, and frequent cleaning and sanitizing.
“While social distancing will be a challenge in some instances, we will also continue to maintain or strive for six feet of distancing to the greatest extent possible,” Robinson said.
Robinson goes on to say in the letter that, now more than ever, it is important that students be monitored for any symptoms before coming to school and remain at home if they are experiencing symptoms or have had exposure to someone positive. Parents are also reminded to always report a positive COVID-19 case to their child’s school.
Grayson County Schools will continue to monitor community health conditions should a return to the A/B schedule or NTI be required at a school or throughout the district at any time moving forward, according to Robinson, who added that the district will also continue to report positive cases and quarantines through its dashboard on graysoncounty schools.com.
“Nearly a year later, there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Robinson. “Moving through these next few weeks and months will require continued patience and flexibility as we all work to get our kids back in person, full-time and keep them there to close out 2020-21.”
