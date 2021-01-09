Grayson County Schools announced Thursday that the school district will return to in-person classes next week.
In a letter, Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson said that revised guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) now allows for in-person attendance when a county is listed in the red COVID-19 incidence rate category, albeit on an adjusted schedule.
Robinson added that the KDPH recommends the current rate of COVID-19 cases be reviewed every Thursday to determine the district’s plan for the following week.
“Based on our community’s current and projected health climate for the next several weeks and to simplify planning for families, Grayson County Schools will operate on a Monday-Thursday only A/B schedule for the month of January,” Robinson said.
The A/B schedule will operate as follows:
“A” group students will attend in person on Monday and Wednesday; “B” group students will attend in person on Tuesday and Thursday; and any days that students are not in the building will be NTI days.
According to Robinson, reduced numbers of students may be able to attend in person on Fridays based on specific needs, such as special education, intervention, and/or those without internet access. Schools will contact parents or guardians directly if their student may attend in one of these groups.
“We look forward to welcoming back our students next week, and will continue to follow all current and updated Healthy at School requirements,” Robinson said. “All students and staff will be screened upon arrival at school and should also be screened before leaving home. If your child is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, (has) been exposed, or is awaiting test results, please do not bring or send them to school that day.”
Parents/guardians are asked to report all positive cases of COVID-19 to their child’s school, as accurate data “is essential to the safety of students and staff in our buildings,” Robinson said, adding that reporting this data is also a state requirement for both families and schools.
All district data is available on the Relaunch page at grayson countyschools.com.
