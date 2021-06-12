The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in one week on charges related to stolen vehicles.
The first incident occurred last Monday, May 31, when, while responding to a reckless driver complaint in the Clarkson area, GCSO Deputy Caleb Owens spotted a vehicle matching the description of the reckless vehicle given out by Grayson County Central Dispatch.
Upon initiating a traffic stop, Owens learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), according to a press release from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
The vehicle was impounded, and the driver, 41-year-old William P. Lucey, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and careless driving.
According to Chaffins, Lucey also had active warrants out of Jefferson County for receiving stolen property over $10,000. He was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
During the same shift, at approximately 11:57 p.m., Owens also responded to Keller School Road regarding a vehicle that was obstructing the highway.
Once on the scene, Owens encountered the driver, 19-year-old Jonathan J. Lewis, of Vincennes, Indiana.
“However, Mr. Lewis apparently had forgotten his name and birthdate and gave Deputy Owens the name of Jay Wells along with a bogus date of birth,” Chaffins said. “It was not until several false names later that Deputy Owens received a picture of the potential suspect from dispatch.”
Owens was then able to positively identify the suspect as Lewis, and Lewis was subsequently charged receiving stolen property under $10,000; giving officer false name or address; obstructing a highway; and resisting arrest after he allegedly pulled away from Owens, slammed his head onto the hood of the car, and claimed to be suicidal.
Lewis then fell to the ground and told deputies that he was having a seizure. He was initially taken to the Grayson County Detention Center, but was denied after claiming he had taken poison.
Eventually, Lewis was cleared by a medical doctor and transported and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Lastly, on Monday of this week, at approximately 6:24 a.m. GCSO Lt. Sonny Poteet responded to the 5900 block of Shrewsbury Road on the report of a single-vehicle crash.
The release states that two occupants in the vehicle fled the scene of the crash, and Poteet’s investigation revealed that the driver, 37-year-old Brian L. Cato, of Eastview, Kentucky, had allegedly fled to a residence near where the crash occurred.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the wrecked car had been reported stolen out of Hardin County.
Cato admitted to Poteet that he had stolen and crashed the vehicle. He was arrested on the charges of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
