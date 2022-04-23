Although 2021 saw an increase in some areas from 2020, total activity numbers began to slow to pre-pandemic levels for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), according to the office’s annual activity report, which was released last week.
GCSO personnel attempted to serve over 2,500 court papers with 1,300 of those successfully served; opened approximately 300 criminal cases; and made over 800 arrests.
Deputies and Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins removed 55 drunk drivers from county roadways and wrote over 1,000 citations; assisted over 250 stranded motorists; responded to nearly 6,500 calls for service; and conducted approximately 750 extra patrol requests.
The GCSO worked approximately 400 crashes with many of those being injury collisions, and conducted over 2,600 vehicle inspections. In addition to regular patrol duties, the GCSO served approximately 55 warrants on individuals for involuntary hospitalization (Mental Inquest Warrants). Many of those were released within minutes or hours of detainment.
Deputies also spent over 250 hours in circuit or district court during this period. Office and patrol staff had nearly 19,000 citizen contacts for 2021.
Although the GCSO does not have a deputy on the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force (GHCNTF), Chaffins actively serves as the task force’s secretary.
“Our deputies share crucial intel with the detectives that conduct the investigations,” Chaffins said. “Many of the drug tips, intel reports, and critical information used to make arrests and obtain search warrants has been in cooperation with the GCSO, LPD officers, and the GHCNTF. In addition to the more than 100-plus drug arrests that my deputies made in 2021, our GHCNTF Grayson County detective opened over 265 criminal drug cases and arrested over 120 drug dealers for various possession and trafficking offenses, including marijuana, meth, fentanyl, illegal pills, and other illegal substances. These arrests also resulted in the removal of illegal firearms with many investigations leading to tips in other crimes, such as theft, burglary, and even murder. Although the battle against drugs is an ongoing struggle, there is no doubt that we have disrupted many drug dealers’ plans to infiltrate our youth and to sell their product in our county. The GCSO will continue to play a lead role in the enforcement against the scourge that illegal drugs have on our community.”
In addition to enforcement duties, the GCSO is tasked with collecting property taxes and operating within a set budget approved by the Grayson County Fiscal Court. In 2021, the GCSO collected over $13 million in property taxes and distributed it to the various entities listed on county residents’ tax bills.
“Our 2021 projected office budget was $1,574,350,” said Chaffins. “We came in at $1,379,877.83, which is over $70,000 less than the anticipated expenditures. The GC Fiscal Court elected to turn those excess fees back to our office. We will use the excess fees to hire additional personnel and purchase much needed equipment and tools to fight crime in our community.
“Grayson County citizens should continue to expect a high level of professional service from your law enforcement leaders, deputies, officers, and troopers. We ask that you continue to give us tips and continue calling in on your drug dealing neighbors and friends to help make our county one of the best in Kentucky.”
In 2022, the GCSO will continue to conduct traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations throughout the county, looking for impaired drivers, illegal drugs, and unrestrained occupants.
“You should expect to start seeing these traffic safety checkpoints beginning May 1, 2022 and throughout the rest of 2022,” Chaffins said.
