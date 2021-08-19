On Monday, Sgt. Jason Luedke with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of two missing juveniles.
A 16-year-old white female Kayden Lee Minton and 17-year-old white male Colton Daniel Mudd were last seen at Grayson County High School between 2:30-2:45 p.m.
According to witnesses, they got into a vehicle with an unknown person and left the parking lot, possibly in a maroon Chevrolet Impala.
Minton is approximately 5’3” and weighs about 115 pounds. She has a fair complexion and a thin build. She has shoulder length brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, white sweat pants, and white tennis shoes.
Mudd is 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has a fair complexion with above the ears brown hair and blue eyes. He has a medium muscular build and a tattoo of a small religious cross on his right hand.
It is believed that both students left the school of their own free will and are taking measures to avoid family and law enforcement.
“We would like to remind the public that it is a felony, punishable for up to 1-5 years in prison to assist these juveniles in any way without notifying authorities of their whereabouts,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins in a news release. “Offering them assistance is only causing heartache for the parents and putting them in more danger the longer they are away from home.”
Anyone with information regarding Minton and Mudd’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024 or another local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.