Chants emanated Sunday from Public Square in Leitchfield when about 30 people gathered to protest the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Only stopping to cheer when horns blared from passing by vehicles, presumably in support, the protesters held signs and chanted in unison.
Kiley Milliner, who was “born and raised in Grayson County” but recently moved last year, was one of the organizers of the event.
“Everybody said Roe v. Wade wasn’t going to be overturned and what happened?” she said. “We’ve been quiet for too long. It’s time to get out and protest and have our voices be heard. This is women’s health care. This is a human right. We have to fight for it or they’re going to take it.”
Milliner said after the decision was announced June 24, she wanted to help her friends back home.
“I reached out because I knew there were a lot of women in my town that felt silenced,” she said about organizing the event. “I see a lot of people that wanted to do something but were too scared to step up.”
Joining Milliner on the square was Shayla Parks of Caneyville.
In an impassioned speech, Parks said a pit formed in her stomach June 24 and hasn’t left.
“It definitely didn’t start with Roe, and it sure as hell won’t end with it,” the Western Kentucky University student said. “As devastating as it is, the government forcing them to bear children against their will no matter the circumstance was never that farfetched.”
Parks said Republican conservatives argue they are protecting life, but she took objection to that justification.
“424,000 children in foster care, 10 million hungry, 11 million in poverty …thousands and thousands of child marriages, I can go on and on,” she said. “It was never about life. How can you be pro-life by forcing underage girls to give birth? How can you be pro-life and expect children to bear the result of their father’s crime?”
Parks also argued that Republican pushback on universal health care and raising the nation’s minimum wage in an era of rising costs is more proof against the pro-life argument.
“We are hurtling into religious fascism faster than we can keep up with,” she said.
For Lucy Amster of Leitchfield, the protest was personal for her after suffering a miscarriage in April.
“Just knowing if something else could go wrong with my next pregnancy if I try, if my boyfriend and I would have to choose myself or a life that’s not born yet, I wouldn’t be allowed to make that decision,” she said.
Madison Meredith of Leitchfield was concerned that basic health care for women was being stripped away.
“You never know how many people have to have abortions,” she said. “Everything is classified as an abortion — ectopic pregnancies, unviable pregnancies. It’s unfair to force a woman to give birth to a dead baby.”
Ashton Goldsberry of Leitchfield was scared what the ruling could mean for her three young daughters and their generation.
A nurse, having worked in labor and delivery, Goldsberry said she has seen what effect giving birth has on children.
“It’s awful on their bodies,” she said. “They need a choice and we need to give them a choice.”
While he was supporting the cause and the women in his life, Nathan Meredith of Clarkson said he also was concerned that other Supreme Court cases could be next.
“Given the Roe v. Wade overturn opinion and Justice Clarence Thomas’ statement about how we should reconsider cases like Obergefell and the right to contraception, I am concerned those could be up next.”
The protest was important for Nathan Meredith to attend because it helps form a sense of community.
“It’s important to organize now … to show everyday Kentuckians that they aren’t alone and that there are people who stand with them and will be here to support them,” he said.
At the conclusion of her speech, Parks left the group with a rallying cry.
“Get active, get involved. Attend every protest you can find,” she said. “Reach out. Connect. Communication is your best friend. Remember, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”
