Executive Director of Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) Vic Brown announced this week that the recipient of the 2021 Task Force of the Year award for Kentucky is the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.
In a joint effort with participation from the Kentucky State Police, Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, Leitchfield Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Department, and Radcliff Police Department, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force is led by the Elizabethtown Police Department.
The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program is administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), a component of the President’s Executive Office and created by the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988. ONDCP advises the President on drug-control issues, coordinates drug-control activities and related funding across the Federal government, and produces the National Drug Control Strategy, which outlines administration efforts to reduce illicit drug use, manufacturing and trafficking, drug-related crime and violence, and drug-related health consequences.
Appalachia HIDTA is an important component of the President’s National Drug Control Strategy, which provides additional federal resources to help eliminate or reduce drug trafficking and its harmful consequences. Law enforcement organizations within HIDTA assess drug trafficking problems and design specific initiatives to reduce or eliminate the production, manufacture, transportation, distribution, and chronic use of illegal drugs, as well as money laundering.
“A long-standing Appalachia HIDTA Task Force since 2012, the Greater Hardin County Drug Task Force is making a difference in their communities,” Brown said. “In 2021, their consistent and outstanding performance yielded seizures of $489,000 in cash and assets, more than 10,000 fentanyl pills, and large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and many other illicit drugs. They further hold accountable those who would damage the peace and dignity of our Kentucky communities. Undoubtedly, there are many family members alive today due to the hard work of the Greater Hardin County Drug Task Force.”
— Submitted
