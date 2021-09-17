The inaugural Leitchfield Light The Night 5K glow run was held this past Saturday and raised thousands of dollars for the benefit of local law enforcement’s Behind the Badge initiative.
Organized by Leitchfield Tourism Commissioners Carla Winn and Anthony Miller, as well as Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins and Central Kentucky Race Management, the event saw 146 individuals register to race around Leitchfield’s James D. Beville Community Park as a tribute to first responders.
Taking off just after nightfall, the participants’ path was lit up by emergency vehicles, as well as from the lights of glow sticks.
“Everybody came out, had a great time, and brought their kids,” said Winn. “People dressed up in neon, tutus...We had a DJ there, and it was really nice.”
From registrations, the event raised over $2,300 to benefit Grayson County’s cross country programs and Behind the Badge, the latter of which, according to Chaffins, is the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department’s non-profit project that benefits Grayson County citizens.
While most of the money raised for the project funds the annual Shop With A Cop program, law enforcement chose to change the name because they wanted to ensure that anyone who donated knew some of the money may go to other endeavors.
“For example, we used some of the funds to help one of our citizens by putting him in a hotel until we found a safe place for him to stay,” said Chaffins. “We have used the money to buy mattresses for families who needed them for their kids. We have used the money to help families that were in a crisis. Money from Behind the Badge has been used to purchase food for homeless citizens trying to get back on their feet. We also teamed up with the American Legion family and purchased 100 backpacks and earbuds for kids going back to school. All the money that goes to this project stays right here in Grayson County and benefits our kids and families.”
In addition to the $2,300 raised from registrations, sponsorships from title sponsor T & T Construction, as well as other business sponsors such as Core-Mark, Plastikon, Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust Co., and Bel Brands USA brought in about $5,000 for Behind the Badge.
“For our first race for Behind the Badge, I thought it went great,” said Chaffins. “It was a family event, and every person I saw had a smile on their face.”
With the success of this year’s event, organizers have already begun organizing next year’s, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10.
“I think it’ll be even bigger and better next year,” Winn said.
Winn also wished to recognize Radiant Church and Crosspoint Church for serving as event sponsors and setting up booths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.