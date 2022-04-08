Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 presented a $6,000 grant to Leitchfield Parks & Recreation on behalf of Collectively Outside Foundation Tuesday evening to help fund the purchase and installation of an Alta Glide inclusive glider for the James D. Beville Community Park.
An Alta Glide inclusive glider, which is wheelchair accessible, gives children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to have fun on the playground.
Thanks to a grant of $24,995 from the Christopher Reeve Foundation, as well as a separate $5,000 grant and Collectively Outside Foundation’s $6,000 donation, the Alta Glide was purchased using no city funds, according to Leitchfield Parks & Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman.
The Beville park’s Alta Glide was recently delivered to Miracle Recreation and will be installed as soon as weather permits.
