Several area nonprofits gathered last Tuesday inside the Home of Philanthropy’s community hall in Elizabethtown as the Central Kentucky Community Foundation awarded more than $70,000 through its Granted program.
Granted, a competitive grant program, offers funding opportunities to meet ever-changing needs of the region.
The awards announcement, which comprised $76,439 in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations, was the culmination of the first year of the program open to agencies throughout the nine-county region CKCF serves.
“Through the generosity of our donors, along with the foresight many years ago of people who gave to this community in a long-term and thoughtful way, we have the opportunity each year to make grant awards in relevant ways to impact our community today,” President and CEO of Central Kentucky Community Foundation Davette Swiney said in a statement. “CKCF’s funding of these grants comes from our unrestricted grantmaking fund, which gives us the flexibility to meet ever-changing community needs.”
Nonprofit organizations submitted applications in three categories: capacity building, capital improvement and programming or to two specific CKCF funds. In total, Swiney said the foundation received 27 applications with requests totaling $122,600.
Two grants were awarded for capacity building. The Lincoln Museum received money to upgrade its technology capabilities and Helping Hand of Hope’s grant will equip the organization to go directly into neighborhoods and serve people where they live.
“The grant will allow us to improve our technology capabilities tremendously,” Iris LaRue, executive director of The Lincoln Museum, said in a news release. “We will be able to better serve our visitors and improve their overall experience making it more meaningful for them. We truly appreciate the vote of confidence and support CKCF gives us.”
Three nonprofits were funded for capital improvements. The Community Health Clinic will be able to purchase lifesaving machines for heart patients, Project L.E.A.R.N. will be able to utilize its entire facility thanks to money for a new HVAC unit and Bethany Haven in Bardstown will be able to offer privacy in a shower room at a Room at the Inn location.
Programming grants will help six nonprofits expand their efforts in areas that are core to their mission.
• CASA of the Heartland — Coats for Kids program.
• Crossroads Life Center in Hart County — A Day at Santa’s Workshop for Hart County families.
• Grayson County Alliance — Money Habitudes, a financial literacy series.
• Wesley Hilltop House — Afterschool and summer camp programs for at-risk students.
• Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana — Community-based mentoring.
• The Salvation Army of Elizabethtown — Rental Assistance Program.
“We are thrilled to have them support our new financial literacy class, Money Habitudes, as we partner with Grayson County KY Cooperative Extension,” the Alliance said in a statement on its Facebook page. “What a privilege to be awarded with other great agencies working hard to make our region stronger!”
“There are many people in our community on the verge of homelessness so this funding will help people stay in their homes, making them more self-sufficient,” Captain Chris Streck of the Salvation Army of Elizabethtown said in the release. “When support is given, it is just not a monetary thing, it is helping the hopeless find some hope. This grant will help us spread hope.”
Patti Mayhew of CASA of the Heartland said, “It is so wonderful to have people who recognize the needs in our community and step forth financially.”
“We are appreciative for ability to be award these grants to help support our children because that’s what it is all about,” she said.
Two specific CKCF funds also received applications through the Granted process: the Bishop Charitable Fund and The Marvin and Joyce Benjamin Fund.
Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services received support for its project focused on helping Washington County residents in poverty develop individualized self-sufficiency plans to overcome barriers. Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland received funding enabling it to disperse culturally diverse food into the communities they serve.
SpringHaven Domestic Violence Program received funding to provide education and support for African American women affected by domestic abuse.
“We are proud of the significant work our nonprofit community does all year long to make our community a better place,” Swiney. said “The grant awards are just a small, but hopefully, meaningful investment in their work.
More information about Granted can be found at ckcf4people.org.
The grants announcement was part of CKCF’s celebration of Community Foundation Week.
