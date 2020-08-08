23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grayson County this week, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to 198 since the start of the pandemic.
The Grayson County Health Department posted two updates on the number of COVID-19 cases to their official Facebook page this week, and, as of Thursday, the last update prior to press time, there were 17 active cases of the coronavirus in the county.
170 COVID-19 patients in Grayson County have recovered, and there were no patients hospitalized as of Thursday.
Grayson County’s COVID-19-related death toll remains at 11.
In a statement posted to the health department’s Facebook page on Friday morning, Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry said the county has seen its number of positive cases, as well as active cases begin to increase over the last month.
“With both sets of data increasing, we can assume that the speed of spread has increased,” said Embry. “In closing, follow social distancing guidelines. Wear those masks. Hopefully this will move us in a better position within the next few weeks.”
For more information about COVID-19, visit graysonhealthcenter.org or kycovid19.ky.gov.
