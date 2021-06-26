The Grayson County Alliance has announced that it recently received a grant from the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $2,712 to purchase outdoor corkboard, cardboard box stand, platform trucks, hand truck and laptop workstation to aid the GCA Food Pantry warehouse and food support services.
The Grayson County Alliance serves lower income families by providing basic food support monthly, free tax filing services, supportive referrals, and educational and informative classes. GCA has been serving Grayson County for 20 years with a focus of feeding our community, teaching life skills, and empowering family stability.
“GCA is so blessed to have the continued support of HOKC. The Good Works Grant program has helped us make important progress to streamline our services and be more efficient,” said GCA Executive Director and KY Colonel Debbie Childress.
HOKC will award $2.1 million in grants supporting 275 non-profits, impacting close to 3.7 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.
“When HOKC Trustees met with grant applicants this year, we were reminded how hard the pandemic has made life for many folks, from first responders in community service charities to the clients themselves,” Commanding General Hal Sullivan said. “Thanks to Kentucky Colonels from around the world who donate to the Good Works Program, HOKC can lend a helping hand to so many local charities that provide essential services that lessen the impact. Because a Colonel cares, we make giving to others a Proud Kentucky Tradition.”
Those interested in being an active KY Colonel or nominating someone to become a KY Colonel contact HOKC National Headquarters at (502) 266-6114 or go to www.kycolonels.org.
— Submitted
