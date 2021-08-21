When most people think of rubber ducks, they think about bath time as a child or a certain song from “Sesame Street.” But the Grayson County Alliance hopes community members can form a new association with the little yellow toys: Fighting hunger.
On Labor Day, the alliance is set to host the sixth annual Ducking Hunger Regatta, with all proceeds benefiting the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry. Set to take place at 6 p.m. at the Leitchfield Aquatic Center, the event will feature rubber ducks “racing” on the center’s lazy river.
Each duck in the race can be adopted for $5 and a $1,000 grand prize is guaranteed for the individual who adopted the winning duck. There are 2,000 ducks available for adoption.
Grayson County Alliance Director Debbie Childress said she hopes all 2,000 ducks are adopted this year, which would equate to $10,000 for the food pantry. She said each duck adopted helps provide 13 meals to lower income families in Grayson County through the food pantry.
Childress said the food pantry has been a consistent service offered through the Grayson County Alliance throughout its 21 years of existence. The pantry is supported by Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland.
Though the need for the food pantry has increased as area families have struggled amid COVID-19, Childress said no one has been turned away from the food pantry thanks to support from the community.
“We’ve had consistent services all along,” she said. “…We’re just so blessed to have the support of our community. A lot of people say ‘Well, I can’t do a whole lot’ but most everybody could adopt a duck for $5 to help the food pantry.”
Along with Empty Bowls and Art in the Park, the Ducking Hunger Regatta is one of three signature fundraisers the Grayson County Alliance hosts throughout the year, Childress said.
Because of COVID-19, the event was moved to a private lake last year and instead of inviting participants to attend, it was broadcast by local radio station K105. The radio station also is collaborating with the Grayson County Alliance on a social media promotion campaign known as “Where’s Quacky?” to promote the regatta.
For local businesses that want to contribute to the fun, there are three tiers of sponsorship levels available, including “Quacky,” “Ducky” and “Webby” levels. By sponsoring the event, local businesses can participate in the Duckeration Contest, in which participants compete for the best-decorated beach ball duck.
In addition to the $1,000 grand prize for the first place winner, passes to the Leitchfield Aquatic Center also will be given to second and third place winners.
Childress said though food insecurity in the region is a serious issue, she hopes the regatta serves as a way for community members to give back while having fun.
“We all need a good smile right now,” she said.
To adopt a duck or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, go to gc-alliance.com or call 270-259-4000.
Andrew Critchelow can be reached at 270-505-1413 or acritchelow@thenewsenterprise.com.
