The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry has announced that the Shade Tree Musicians band and the Backwoods Bluegrass Band, of Russellville, will be appearing on stage for its next show on Friday night, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
The show will be held on the third floor of the old Judicial Building, located at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield. Please use the back entrance of the building and access the elevator or stairs. Handicapped parking is available. Admission to the show is free.
Shade Tree Musicians is a relatively new bluegrass band that has been playing together for about one year. The band features Lee Hobbs, from Fordsville, on dobro and vocals; Jim Hubler, from Meade County, on guitar and vocals; Milton Emberton, from Hardinsburg, on banjo; and Daryl Pullin, from Hodgenville, on bass and vocals. The band performs a variety of bluegrass and gospel music.
The Backwoods Bluegrass Band features Travis Stuart on banjo, Tyler Davenport on guitar, Steve Metzger on bass, Barry Silvey on guitar, and Dusty Oliver on mandolin. The veteran bluegrass band has been performing for many years in the Southern Kentucky area. The band performs a variety of traditional and contemporary bluegrass music.
Also performing on the show will be the McDonald Road Band, of Leitchfield, and the Lost in the Backwoods band, of Clarkson.
Remember, the Bluegrass Opry has changed its date and is now being held on the third Friday night of the month.
— Submitted
