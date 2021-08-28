The 72nd annual Grayson County Fair will kick off next week after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and ending on Monday, Sept. 6 with the annual Labor Day parade, this year’s fair will see the return of many classic events, such as the carnival from Paradise Amusements, the demolition derbies, vendors, and pageants.
Admission for Tuesday and Wednesday will be $10 per person each night, and admission for Thursday through Saturday will be $15 per person each night. Rides operate from 5 p.m. until close each day, with the exception of Saturday, on which day they will operate from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and then continue on into the evening.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Tuesday night will see the horse pull begin at 6 p.m. and the Miss Teen Grayson County Fair pageant begin at 6:30 p.m., the latter of which will be immediately followed by the Miss Grayson County Fair pageant.
Wednesday will see the Grayson County Fair pageants for children ages birth to 7 starting at 5:30 p.m., and KOI drag racing begin at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, the Miss Pre-Teen Grayson County Fair pageant will begin at 6:30, followed immediately by the Little Miss and Mister Grayson County Fair pageant. Karaoke preliminaries will be also begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the mini car and lawnmower derbies at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, the front gates open at 3 p.m. in preparation for the night’s big car demolition derby, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Karaoke preliminaries will continue on Friday, as well, and they will begin at 7 p.m.
Front gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning in preparation for the Antique Tractor and Engine Show, the judging for which will begin at Noon. The Pull for Kids truck and tractor power wheels event will begin at Noon, as well, followed by the Grayson County Only truck pull at 2 p.m. The finals of the Grayson County Fair karaoke contest will also begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, as will the 2021 Battle of the Bluegrass Truck and Tractor Pull.
While there will be no events on Sunday, the Grayson County Fair’s 2021 festivities will conclude on Monday, Sept. 6 with the annual Labor Day Parade, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade will march up North Main Street and conclude at the Grayson County Fairgrounds.
For full details of all of this year’s Grayson County Fair events, be sure to pick up a copy of the official 2021 Grayson County Fair catalog, published by Grayson County News this past weekend.
