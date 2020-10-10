The Grayson County Farmer’s Market is now closed for the 2020 season.
Anyone who still has vouchers to use may do so at the Breckinridge County or Hardin County Farmer’s Markets.
We encourage all voucher recipients to use their vouchers early in the season when produce and supplies are plentiful, as our Farmer’s Market vendors can run out of vegetables at the end of the season and supplies are low.
For more information about the Farmer’s Market or how to become a vendor, please call the Grayson County Extension Office at (270) 259-3492.
