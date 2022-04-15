The Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 14 individuals during its monthly meeting.
Ronald S. Bess, 50, of Caneyville, was indicted for possession of firearm by convicted felon and wanton endangerment in the first degree for incidents alleged to have occurred between Jan. 26 and Jan. 27.
Bethany M. Brewer, 32, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana for incidents alleged to have occurred on Sept. 15, 2021.
Chad A. Clemons, 31, of Leitchfield, was indicted for burglary in the second degree; fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); criminal mischief in the second degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; ignition interlock driver license — use violation; driving DUI suspended license — first offense; and persistent felony offender in the first degree for incidents alleged to have occurred on Jan. 2.
Thaddeus D. Grant, 47, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana for incidents alleged to have occurred on Feb. 14.
Brian D. Lee, 43, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; driving DUI suspended license — first offense; and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense for incidents alleged to have occurred on Feb. 27.
Terry M. Morris, 40, of Leitchfield, was indicted for criminal mischief in the first degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance — first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; and persistent felony offender in the first degree for incidents alleged to have occurred on Feb. 8.
Jeremy D. Patterson, 36, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana for incidents alleged to have occurred on Feb. 7.
Jennifer L. Peters, 45, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana for incidents alleged to have occurred on Sept. 15, 2021.
Shane R. Raymer, 27, of Wichita, Kansas, was indicted for rape in the third degree for incidents alleged to have occurred between Sept. 1, 2017 and Oct. 31, 2017.
Fineous L. Riggs, 53, of Caneyville, was indicted for possession of firearm by convicted felon for an incident alleged to have occurred on Feb. 28.
Adam L. Roof, 24, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia for incidents alleged to have occurred on Jan. 25.
Charlotte Tratar, 23, of Clarkson, was indicted for false statement/misrepresent to receive benefits over $1,000 for an incident alleged to have occurred on Aug. 23, 2019.
Damon L. Vincent, 63, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia for incidents alleged to have occurred on Jan. 26.
Matthew S. Willis, 46, of Caneyville, was indicted for criminal mischief in the first degree for an incident alleged to have occurred on Dec. 10, 2021.
