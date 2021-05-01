The recent affiliation of Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC) with Owensboro Health into what is now known as Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center has resulted in the establishment of the newly announced Grayson County Healthcare Foundation, Inc. (the Foundation).
The Foundation, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon, exists not only to provide oversight of the affiliation between TLRMC and Owensboro Health, but also to create investments dedicated to improving the long-term health and well-being of the citizens of Grayson County and the surrounding communities.
The Foundation’s daily focus is on concluding legacy operations and instituting appropriate oversight measures to ensure the community commitments made by Owensboro Health under the terms of the affiliation agreements are carried out, thereby honoring TLRMC’s tradition of service. The Foundation pays tribute to TLRMC’s legacy of service by supporting and advocating for programs, institutions, and facilities that are dedicated to serving their surrounding communities.
With that in mind, the Foundation’s first major investment was in the recently announced partnership between Warren RECC and North Central Telephone Cooperative (NCTC).
Officials said that increasing broadband internet access plays a vital role in expanding the feasibility of physicians’ using telehealth to treat their patients, making use of remote medical monitoring, and providing physicians access to cutting-edge healthcare education and medical research.
“Attempting to maintain the status quo by not investing in the medical advancements that technology makes possible severely threatens Grayson County’s ability to recruit and retain talented physicians and healthcare providers to the community,” the release states.
The Foundation recognized this and took action by contributing financial support to the partnership between Warren RECC and NCTC in their efforts to expand broadband internet access in Grayson County. The Foundation Board unanimously approved a contribution to the $12 million investment required to make this initiative a reality, and, with it underway, 95% of Grayson County households currently unserved and underserved will have access to high speed fiber optic internet service by the end of 2022.
“This is a great day for Grayson County, its communities, and the region,” said Trevor Ray, Foundation chairman and former chairman of the board of directors for Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center. “The Foundation will provide our communities with not only a short term, but a long-term resource that focuses on health initiatives and opportunities that enhance access to care and improve the welfare of our communities.”
In the months and weeks ahead, the Foundation will undertake long-term planning initiatives to ensure it will be equipped with the resources needed to effectively steward transaction proceeds, and will evaluate new opportunities that further its mission of improving the quality of life for all Grayson County residents, according to the release.
