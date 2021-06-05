Tristan Deering, a 2016 Grayson County High School graduate, has earned a coveted spot in the University of Virginia School of Law’s incoming class of approximately 300 students.
Deering was selected from over 5,500 applicants, after completing an application process that required writing a compelling personal statement, earning a competitive score on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT), gathering letters of recommendation, and interviewing personally with UVA Law’s Director of Admissions.
“I am thrilled to join a community whose reputation for intellectual aptitude and sense of togetherness is rivaled by very few others,” Deering said. “I suspect UVA Law will not only train me to be a great lawyer but will also help hone skills that will be useful in many other facets of my life.”
UVA Law consistently ranks among the top 10 law schools, currently #8 overall and is the highest-ranked public law school in the US. It was founded in 1819 by Thomas Jefferson in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is the second oldest continuously operating law school in the United States.
Deering also expressed a sense of gratitude to those here in his home county for their support.
“I owe where I am, in big part, to all of those who gave words of encouragement or a push when needed,” he said. “My family, friends, former teachers, mentors, neighbors, and countless others made this possible in a variety of ways. For this, I’m hugely grateful.”
After graduation, he plans to practice business law with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions, global restructuring, strategic firm planning, and general counsel and representation.
Deering currently works full-time in Frankfurt, Germany with the Financial Services Tax and Legal team at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and will intern in the Kentucky Governor’s Office of General Counsel this summer. He graduated in 2020 with dual bachelor’s degrees from the University of Louisville College of Business and the European Business School in Germany.
Deering is the grandson of Alfreda (Mudd) Pierce, of Caneyville.
— Submitted
