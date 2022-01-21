FEMA announced late last week that Grayson County has now been designated as a county eligible to receive federal assistance due to property damages sustained during December’s tornado events.
According to a joint press release from the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and FEMA, the presidential disaster declaration issued Dec. 12, 2021 for Kentucky was amended on Jan. 6 to include Permanent Work under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program (PA), which supplements state and local recovery efforts. Seven additional counties have been added for Emergency Protective Measures.
16 Kentucky counties designated earlier for FEMA Public Assistance after storms, flooding and tornadoes assaulted Western Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2021 are now eligible to apply for Permanent Work, Categories C-G. The affected counties are Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, Todd, and Warren.
These 16 counties have previously been designated for FEMA Individual Assistance and assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B), including direct federal assistance under the PA program.
In the release, it was announced that Grayson County is one of seven counties to have been newly designated for PA Emergency Protective Measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance. Also included alongside Grayson are Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Meade, Shelby, and Spencer counties.
These benefits assist with emergency operations such as sheltering and threats to public health and safety.
FEMA’s PA program reimburses counties, states, tribes, and certain nonprofit organizations for eligible costs of disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures and repair, and, under the Permanent Work designation, replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, such as roads, bridges, public utilities, including water treatment and electrical plants, government buildings, and parks.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said he had previously contacted Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, as well as the Kentucky Department for Local Government to request that Grayson County be included among the list of counties that suffered damages due to December’s tornadoes.
Following the request, Henderson said a FEMA representative met with Grayson County Emergency Management Director Tony Willen to assess the local damages, and the representative determined Grayson County met the criteria to be added to the declaration.
Additionally, county officials also contacted Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Rep. Brett Guthrie’s (R-KY 2nd District) offices to have representatives assess the damage as well, and their offices also advocated for Grayson County to be added to the declaration, Henderson said.
According to Henderson, Grayson County had four or five families affected by the tornadoes, particularly at the Clements Marine boat storage and Mercer and Sons Marine boat storage facilities in Falls of Rough.
“We’re just thankful we had the representatives look into (the situation) and had the FEMA representatives come down and evaluate our damage, and we’re thankful we got added to that because we had several families in the county who had damages with costs estimating well over a million dollars,” Henderson said.
For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/femaregion4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.