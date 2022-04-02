There will be a Grayson County Young Farmer Program on Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m., CST, at the Extension Office on 64 Quarry Rd. in Leitchfield. The program will include a Farm Lender and Agriculture Program Panel with the following speakers:
Juanita Ballman — USDA Farm Service Loan Officer
Larry Clayton — USDA Farm Service Agency Interim Director, Grayson County
Jaclyn Walden — Farm Credit Mid-America Loan Officer
Dustin Hayes — Magnolia Bank Ag Loan Officer
Fanny Ye — USDA Natural Resources Soil Conservation Field Officer
Each of the program panelists will give an overview of what they do and what their organizations have to offer. Farmers should come ready to ask questions for the panel discussion that will follow. Please RSVP by April 11 for the light meal that will be served by calling the Extension Office at (270) 259-3492.
