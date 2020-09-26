Grayson County’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose above 400 this week, as 35 new cases were reported.
The Grayson County Health Department released its final update prior to press time on the coronavirus on Thursday evening, and reported that 412 cases of the virus have now been confirmed in Grayson County since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, there are 32 active cases of the virus in Grayson County, and those patients are in isolation. Two patients are hospitalized in a critical care unit.
In total, 150 individuals are currently quarantined, and 364 patients have recovered and been released from their isolation orders.
Additionally, the health department reported that the county’s COVID-19 related death toll had risen to 16 as of Thursday. In an update shared earlier in the week, the health department reported that the death toll had risen to 17, but the state review team later reclassified the 17th death as being unrelated to COVID-19.
For more information about COVID-19, visit graysonhealthcenter.com/virus or call 1-800-722-5725.
