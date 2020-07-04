While the spread of COVID-19 has slowed in Grayson County in recent weeks, officials are still working to combat it.
To provide some reprieve to its employees who have been working around the clock for the past number of months, the Grayson County Health Department this week began enlisting the help of COVID-19 contact tracers, individuals funded by the Kentucky Department for Public Health who contact people who have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry said that, while cases are low now, since the pandemic started in March his staff has worked a lot of days and nights, with many hours spent away from their families.
Bringing in help will provide his staff members with a break, as well as allow them to prepare for a potential second wave of COVID-19 in Grayson County, he said.
“Cases are low, but this is a strategic plan,” said Embry, adding that, while a second wave may not necessarily happen, the Grayson County Health Department must be prepared if it does.
The contact tracers assisting the Grayson County Health Department are situated in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and working out of the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.
“They are locals, in a sense,” Embry said, before adding that the Grayson County Health Department is also looking into potentially hiring someone to work specifically out of the department in this capacity.
While some in the community have expressed concern about the health department utilizing contact tracers, or “community helpers,” as officials refer to them, Embry said these individuals will not be doing anything differently than Grayson County Health Department employees have been doing since March when it comes to contacting those exposed to COVID-19.
According to Embry, this process does not involve a phone app or tracking device; rather, “it’s a simple phone call.”
Embry also advised that these people will never ask anyone for their Social Security number or financial information, which is how someone can tell if a caller is trying to scam them; however, because the contact tracers are working out of Elizabethtown, their phone number will likely not be a Grayson County number.
The callers will leave a voicemail if someone does not answer the phone, so Grayson County residents are encouraged to check their voicemails if they are not comfortable answering the phone when a non-local number is calling, Embry said.
The contact tracers, whose salaries are being paid by the state, took over contacting individuals exposed to all of Grayson County’s COVID-19 cases as of Monday this week.
Embry said another benefit of utilizing outside contact tracers is that health department employees will be able to focus on their own programs — such as their clinic and HANDS programs, among others — more, while still being involved with the fight against the coronavirus.
“We’re still involved in this,” said Embry. “We will still be getting the numbers.”
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Grayson County Health Department at 270-259-3141.
The health department reported on Thursday that one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county this week.
The case, confirmed in a 22-year-old male, was linked to the current outbreak in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the health department stated in a Facebook update.
This week’s case brings the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County to 145 since the pandemic began. Of those, 134 have recovered and been released from quarantine, while 10 have died.
