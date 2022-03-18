Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited Leitchfield City Hall Monday morning to present nearly $1 million in clean water grants to local agencies.
The funding comes through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program and is intended to support projects that will improve clean water infrastructure in Kentucky communities.
“We believe that clean drinking water is a basic human right,” said Coleman, who added that Kentucky is at a “unique opportunity” to responsibly invest in its communities.
As part of Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, the Cleaner Water Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA).
$250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky. The Lincoln Trail Area Development District submitted the funding request for this project to the KIA.
According to Coleman, investments in infrastructure, like high-speed internet, clean water, roads and bridges provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy, today.
“Infrastructure is the way that we can help our small communities prepare for job growth,” she said.
During Monday’s event, Coleman presented the following grants to agencies providing water to residents of Grayson County.
$409,305 was awarded to the Grayson County Water District for improvements to the Caneyville water system.
$306,500 was awarded to the city of Leitchfield to upgrade customer meters.
$63,642 was awarded to the city of Caneyville to replace water lines.
$25,000 was awarded to the city of Clarkson to purchase three new pumps and new water testing supplies.
And $166,112 was awarded to the Edmonson County Water District, which services some Grayson County residents, for improved service to 1,500 households and to provide new service to four households.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson commended the efforts of local leaders for working together to improve drinking water for their citizens, and said Grayson County thanks the Governor’s office, the Lieutenant Governor’s office, and the Department for Local Government for providing these grants.
“Kentucky families deserve clean water, a basic human right, as well as access to safe and well-maintained roads, educational opportunities and support when they need help,” said Beshear in a statement. “Today’s investments show what we can accomplish when we put our values into action.”
