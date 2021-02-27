After a collaborative effort to vaccinate as many local residents as possible this week, Grayson County is preparing to move into Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccination distribution on Monday, March 1.
That effort included a three-day vaccination clinic coordinated by Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC), where the clinic was held, and the Grayson County Health Department.
OHTLMC Director of Quality and Patient Safety Brittany Clemons said the hospital anticipated administering 650-675 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals on Grayson County’s Phase 1B waitlist between Tuesday and Thursday.
The hospital’s vaccination process took around 20-30 minutes for patients to be registered, vaccinated, and observed for 10 minutes to ensure they experienced no negative after effects.
Clemons said the hospital scheduled around 220 vaccination appointments per day.
Following this vaccination clinic, the hospital and health department had also scheduled visits to Grayson County schools on Friday to administer second doses of the vaccine to their staff.
Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry said that, after this week’s push, officials anticipated they would have about 900 names remaining on the 1B waitlist.
With that list being whittled down, the health department announced this week that Friday would be the final day it would take names for the 1B waitlist, and, starting on Monday, March 1, the health department will open a new waitlist that will accept all populations included in Phases 1A-1C.
The department will take up to 150 names for a list, then cease to take names until all 150 individuals on the list have been vaccinated. After one 150-person waitlist has been completed, the health department will then open a new one.
Embry said the process will be repeated in this manner until further notice.
“We feel like this is the best logistical way to handle the situation,” Embry said in an email.
The health department will open at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, and officials anticipate high call volume, so three additional operators have been enlisted to assist with calls. The health department can be reached at 270-259-3141.
“Your patience is important and appreciated,” officials said in Facebook post.
In addition to the vaccination efforts of the health department and local hospital, it was announced this week that the Leitchfield Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies had begun receiving supplies of COVID-19 vaccine and started administering them this week.
For information about Walmart’s COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, visit walmart.com/cp/1228302.
For information about Walgreens’ COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, visit walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp?ban=covid_vaccine_brandstory_main_Jan2021.
It was also announced this week that a vaccination clinic would be held Friday morning at the Grayson County VA Clinic, during which more than 250 veterans would receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic was to be conducted by Robely Rex VA Medical Center.
Residents wishing to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines in Kentucky, as well as what vaccination phase they fall under may visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
