Americans are turning out in record numbers to cast their ballots early in the 2020 General Election, and that trend has been evident at the local level, as well.
Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis said this week that an average of 200 Grayson County residents per day have voted early in the basement of the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse since early voting began on Oct. 13.
As of Thursday afternoon, 1,982 Grayson County residents had cast ballots early, and 1,580 of the around 2,500 absentee ballots that were mailed out had been returned.
Willis said she has heard from some voters that they chose to vote early out of concern that they may be forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 and, thus, become unable to vote on Election Day (Nov. 3).
Willis said she was “shocked to see this big of a turnout” for the early voting, which is available to registered voters in the basement of the courthouse Monday through Friday until Election Day from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on the next two Saturdays (Oct. 24 and 31) from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.
According to Willis, as long as voters are in line to vote at 4 p.m. during weekdays or at 11 a.m. on Saturdays, they will be permitted to do so, but after voting hours have ended for the day, voters will not be permitted in line.
Those who wish to vote on Election Day will have the opportunity, as all of Grayson County’s polling locations will be open during regular voting hours. The Centre on Main in Leitchfield will also serve as a central voting location open to every Grayson County voter on Election Day.
Willis reminded Grayson County residents who applied for a mail-out absentee ballot that they must vote using the ballot they received through the mail, either by mailing it in or placing it in the drop box located in the Grayson County Clerk’s Office on the third floor of the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse.
“They do not need to go to their precinct and try to vote or do the early voting,” Willis said.
Of the 18,878 Grayson County residents registered to vote in the 2020 General Election, 12,519 are Republicans; 5,129 are Democrats; 394 are Independents; and 783 are registered as another political affiliation.
